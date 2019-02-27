× Missouri House passes wide-ranging abortion restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Republican-led House has passed a bill to ban almost all abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The legislation approved Wednesday would ban abortions except in cases of medical emergencies. There would be no exceptions for rape or incest.

The ban would kick in if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion. If Roe v. Wade remains, the legislation also would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The bill comes as abortion opponents are emboldened by President Donald Trump’s appointment of conservative Supreme Court justices.

Missouri Republican also say they’re taking a stand against efforts to protect access to the procedure in Democratic-led states.