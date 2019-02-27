Officers looking for rescue dog in Leawood that could have rabies

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood Animal Control officers are actively searching for a dog who might have rabies that they say escaped from a rescue group.

The Leawood Police Department said Wednesday that they were made aware of this incident from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

According to KDHE, one dog out of a group of 26 dogs that were imported from Egypt by Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption in Mission, Kansas, tested positive for rabies.

One of the dogs escaped from the group in Leawood and was last seen Monday in the area of 103rd Street and Mission Road.

The dog is described as a white medium sized, mixed breed dog. Police said at one time, the dog was wearing a purple sweater, but that may not now.

The department said they have not received any information the dog that escaped has shown any signs of illness. They ask if you see a dog that matches the description, to please call the police department at 913-642-7700.

Police ask that you do not try and contain the dog yourself.