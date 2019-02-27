School districts cancel classes for Wednesday as roads ice over

Live video: Traffic begins to build as roads turn to ice
Be weather aware: Winter Weather Advisory extended until noon
Posted 5:39 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32AM, February 27, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight and any water left on roads has turned to ice. Because of that multiple schools have canceled class Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the entire metro has now been extended until noon Wednesday.

For a full list of closings see below:

