Video shows bears ripping off hot tub cover, destroying Colorado property

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. - A pair of bears in Breckenridge bucked the notion that they'd be hibernating for the winter.

Instead, they crawled up the stairs of a home, found a hot tub cover and promptly destroyed it, according to KDVR. See the footage in the video player above.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it's not uncommon for bears to go after hot tub covers, but it is uncommon for it to happen this time of year.

One of the bears has been trapped and wildlife officials are still searching for the other.