One person critically injured in 2-alarm house fire in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — At least one seriously person is injured in a 2-alarm house fire in Olathe.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of N. Monroe Street.

The Olathe Fire Department tells FOX4 that one person was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The house appears to have recently been converted into apartment units, according to the fire department.

FOX4 has a crew on the way. This story is developing and will be updated.

https://twitter.com/OlatheFire/status/1101300823517208576/video/1