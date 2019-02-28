One person critically injured in 2-alarm house fire in Olathe

Posted 7:49 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04PM, February 28, 2019

OLATHE, Kan. — At least one seriously person is injured in a 2-alarm house fire in Olathe.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of N. Monroe Street.

The Olathe Fire Department tells FOX4 that one person was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The house appears to have recently been converted into apartment units, according to the fire department.

FOX4 has a crew on the way. This story is developing and will be updated.

https://twitter.com/OlatheFire/status/1101300823517208576/video/1

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.