Boulevard will soon launch line of canned cocktails

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just in time for spring, Boulevard Brewing Company will launch a line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails.

The Kansas City-based brewery plans to launch the line called Fling in early April.

“For 30 years, Boulevard has brewed an array of appealing, adventurous, highly acclaimed beers,” Boulevard said on their website. “As experts in the fine art of flavor, we’ve stepped out of our sandbox, pushing boundaries and exploring new territory in a drive to deliver the best and most interesting adult beverages.”

The flavors, which will sell in packs of four, include:

Blood orange vodka soda with 360 Vodka (5 percent ABV and 100 calories)

Cucumber lime gin and tonic with Builders Botanical Gin (7 percent ABV)

Margarita with Mean Mule Distilling’s American Agave Spirit (7.5 percent ABV)

Mai Tai with rum from the Virgin Islands (8 percent ABV)

Each flavor is also gluten-free.