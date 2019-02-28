× City Council approves ordinance for new single terminal project at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport is wheels up following city council’s approval of the development on Thursday afternoon.

The vote to approve an ordinance for the $1.5 billion project run by Edgemoor was 11-1, with Alissia Canady being the sole “no” vote against it.

Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, Southwest, and United all signed the deal, so did shipping companies FedEx and UPS. Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant did not sign the agreement.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved a required environmental assessment last week, and construction can start in a few weeks. The start of the project includes demolishing existing Terminal A.

