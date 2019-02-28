FOX4 Forecast: More cold & more snow ahead!

Posted 4:00 am, February 28, 2019, by , and , Updated at 05:06AM, February 28, 2019

Be cautious when driving, we could still see some slick spots as temperatures haven't budged much today. Unfortunately, this isn't our only opportunity for wintry weather this week... I'm tracking a system that will arrive this weekend with increasing snow chances. Buckle up... Winter isn't over yet! Details in the updated forecast here.

