Missouri daycare worker charged after video shows her throwing child against cabinet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors have charged an employee at a St. Louis County daycare after surveillance video caught the worker injuring a 3-year-old, KTVI reports.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the child’s head was split open at Brighter Day Care and Preschool on Feb. 1. An ambulance took the girl to the hospital, where she had seven stitches.

In the surveillance video, you can see the girl is standing by a chair for two minutes before a teacher walks across the room toward her. The teacher grabs the child’s arm, drags her and then throws the girl against a cabinet.

The teacher reportedly sent a note home to parents saying the child fell down.

That teacher, Wilma Brown, was charged Thursday with Class B felony child abuse.

A second teacher, Ariana Silver, was charged with Class D felony child abuse after detectives with the North County Police Cooperative reported the original incident and discovered a second case of abuse at the daycare.

38.610302 -90.412518