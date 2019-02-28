Missouri woman charged after baby burned in bath tub

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A 25-year-old southwest Missouri woman is jailed after her 6-month-old daughter suffered severe burns in a bathtub.

Elizabeth Austin, of Lake Ozark, was charged after the girl was flown Sunday to a Kansas hospital with burns from her waist to her head. KYTV reports the child is on a ventilator at the University of Kansas hospital.

Court records say Austin told officers she left the baby in baby’s tub while she tried to control her 4-year-old child.

Investigators say Austin claimed her 2-year-old daughter pushed the baby’s tub under running water and turned the hot water on.

Austin is charged with two counts of first-degree child endangerment and felony drug possession. Bond was set at $100,000.

Online court records don’t name an attorney for Austin.

