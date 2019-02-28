Patrick Mahomes thinks Pizza Hut has the best pizza in town

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s safe to say Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not shy about his favorite foods or favorite condiments. So when a teammate asked about the best pizza around town, it didn’t take Mahomes long to respond.

Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter asked his Twitter followers Wednesday night, “What’s the best pizza in KC/OP?”

Mahomes responded, “Pizza Hut is pretty good! You should try it.”

While we don’t know Mahomes go-to order at Pizza Hut –maybe something with ketchup?– but we do know Pizza Hut started in Kansas in 1958.

Frank and Dan Carney, brothers, borrowed $600 from their mother and gathered some secondhand equipment to open the first restaurant in Wichita, Kansas. It has since expanded across the country and to Kansas City.