Police need help identifying man who allegedly stole from Oak Park Mall jewelry store

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Overland Park Police Department is asking for help to identify a man wanted for allegedly stealing a ring from a jewelry store at Oak Park Mall.

According to investigators, the man briefly distracted the employee before putting the ring inside his coat pocket.

Police said the alleged theft happened on Monday, Feb. 11.

The only information police have is the suspect was seen leaving the business in a white GMC pickup truck.

If you have any information you are asked to call (913) 344-8729 or contact the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.