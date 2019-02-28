Police need help identifying man who allegedly stole from Oak Park Mall jewelry store

Posted 12:32 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, February 28, 2019

Overland Park police are asking for help identifying this man they believe stole from a business Monday, February 11, 2019.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Overland Park Police Department is asking for help to identify a man wanted for allegedly stealing a ring from a jewelry store  at Oak Park Mall.

According to investigators, the man briefly distracted the employee before putting the ring inside his coat pocket.

Police said the alleged theft happened on Monday, Feb. 11.

The only information police have is the suspect was seen leaving the business in a white GMC pickup truck.

If you have  any information you are asked to call (913) 344-8729 or contact the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

 

