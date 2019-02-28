TMZ reports Luke Perry of “90210” suffered massive stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- TMZ is reporting that actor Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke Wednesday and is in the hospital.

According to the report, the 52-year-old's condition is not clear.

This happened on the same day FOX announced it was rebooting "90210," which he was on in the 90s.

Most of his former co-stars have signed on, but Perry had not.

Stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are among those set to return to TV screens for the reboot.

An official air date has been released yet, but FOX says it will debut this summer.