One woman dies in Olathe apartment fire caused by damaged electrical cords

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department said a woman taken to the hospital after an apartment fire Thursday has died.

Alexandria Armstrong, 33, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being pulled from the fire at 420 N. Marion Street.

Four people who lived in the other side of the duplex were able to escape. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Fire officials say a damaged electrical cord sparked the fire by igniting a couch. The fire then spread to the rest of the apartment.

Damage is estimated at $35,000.

The Olathe Fire Department says people should make sure their electrical cords are in good working condition and are not cracked or frayed. Additionally, people should only use extension cords temporarily and make sure they have working smoke alarms.