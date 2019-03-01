× KCMO police are investigating a crash following shooting on 71-Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a driver to crash Thursday night.

The shooting happened along 71 Highway at 39th Street around 10 p.m. Police said someone shot at a vehicle before it wrecked.

According to police, a dark blue Chrysler was found in the middle of the northbound lanes at 43rd and Bruce R Watkins. The vehicle had major damage to the front.

Police said there were four people in the car. The victim told police while she was driving, a black vehicle began to follow her and then began shooting at her car.

The victim struck the side of the bridge that spans Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.The suspect vehicle continued to drive northbound on 71-Highway.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Both sustained injuries as a result of the crash not the shooting. The highway was briefly shutdown.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.