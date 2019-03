KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winter weather seems like it will never end in Kansas City and fans of the KC Zoo took notice when naming the newest king penguin chick.

The chick hatched on Feb 2 during the polar vortex, and fans were asked to suggest names on facebook.

Some of the top contenders were “Snowball,” “Pothole,” “Chilly”, “Icee,” and “Vortex.” Zookeepers chose “Vortex” as the winning name.

Another penguin chick was born on Jan. 13 and was appropriately named “Blizzard.”

You can check out Blizzard, Vortex and all their friends on the Zoo’s penguin cam.