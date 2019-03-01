Suspect taken into custody after being shot by police near Highlands Elementary

MISSION, Kan. — Police shot a suspect Friday afternoon near a Shawnee Mission elementary school, just as the school was dismissing.

Officers shot the suspect near 62nd Street and Roe Avenue, which is near Highlands Elementary School. It appears the shooting happened outside a home near the school. The suspect was then taken into custody and has since been taken to a local hospital.

Dismissal was in progress, but students were taken back inside due to the active police scene. Students are now inside the school as crews work the scene.

Details about what led up to the police shooting were not immediately available.

FOX4 has reached out to both police and school officials for more information. FOX4 also has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.