Royals catcher Salvador Perez benched after suffering elbow injury

SURPRISE, Az. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Friday that catcher Salvador Perez suffered injury to his right elbow during Wednesday’s workout.

An MRI was completed on Thursday that uncovered damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, the team said. Salvy will travel to Los Angeles next week to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion.

So far in spring training, his playing time has been limited this year to one game, where he was in the lineup as the designated hitter.

It’s unclear at this time when Perez will return to the field.

This isn’t the first time Perez has suffered an injury ahead of the regular season. In 2018, the Royals catcher tore his MCL just days before the season opener and was out for several weeks while he recovered.