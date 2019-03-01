× Sprint agrees to sell Overland Park Campus

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. — Sprint Corporation has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Occidental Management Inc. The sale is expected to close in the coming months.

Last fall, Sprint, entered into exclusive negotiations with a buyer for the Overland Park campus and the lease-back of the building that they need. Even though Sprint will no longer own the buildings there will be no change to the campus operations or processes.

Proceeds from the sale will allow investment in creating an atmosphere that fits the changing culture.

“We will concentrate our partners into buildings at the southern end of the campus and closer to Building 6200.” CEO, Michel Combes, said. “We are creating a new heart of our campus, featuring a vibrant common area for all, a new store for employee partners, The Hive, and more.”

Occidental Management is a Kansas Company, based in Wichita, so they have a vested interest in Sprint’s success. Occidental also owns the nearby Overland Park xChange (formerly the Overland Park Trade Center), located just northwest of the Sprint Campus.