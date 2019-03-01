“Stolen colon” will soon have a name in honor of colorectal cancer awareness month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- The giant inflatable colon stolen from a Kansas City nonprofit last year will soon have a name.

Quest Diagnostics and the Colon Cancer Coalition are hosting a naming ceremony Friday, March 1 at noon.

Police said last year, thanks to a tip, officers found it in a vacant house near Virginia Avenue and Gregory Boulevard.

The nonprofit that owns it said police processed the colon for evidence and then returned it to the KU Cancer Center for storage.

News of the stolen colon, a walk-through model of the body’s large intestine, spread quickly via social media. It was taken from a Brookside driveway and belonged to a nonprofit called the Cancer Coalition, which uses it for its “Get Your Rear in Gear” campaign.

The Cancer Coalition and cancer specialists at the University of Kansas Health System use the colossal colon to educate people about colon cancers, which take the lives of 50,000 Americans every year.

And it wasn’t an easy item to steal. The colon is 10 feet long and weighs 150 pounds. It’s also valued at $4,000.