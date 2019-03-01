Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists: Listen to the new podcast now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –We’ve all taken shots at a local TV meteorologist at one point or another, and we’ve certainly seen your comments on social media.

Just why is it so difficult to figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin. Why won’t Mother Nature just play along?

Take it from five experienced forecasters, including FOX4’s Joe Lauria, who know all to well: Predicting the weather isn’t as easy as it might seem. They dive into the complexities that make up Midwestern forecasting in a new podcast, “Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists.”

Check out the new podcast below.

