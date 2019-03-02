Boy in New Mexico gets fire truck ride to last chemotherapy treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE -- Firefighters in New Mexico made a little boy's final day of chemotherapy one he'll never forget.

Anthony has come a long way. For the last three years he's received his treatment through a surgical port in his chest. Now he's ready to start catching on the fun he missed.

"I'll probably be able to do more stuff than I can do now. Like ride my bike without getting worried that I'm going to hit my port or something."

Thanks to Bernalillo County firefighters, he rode to his last chemo treatment dressed like a firefighter, in a real fire truck.

Even on his bidg day, Anthony still wanted to share the fun with his little brother.

It's Anthony's strength that his parents say have inspired them the most.

"He's my hero. I used to be his but now he's mine."

"He's our little net right there. He holds us all together."

His grandmother says Anthony was even strong for other kids who were going through the same thing he was.

"He would go over and hold their hand and say it's going to be okay."

Firefighters also gathered at the hospital and gave Anthony a warm welcome.

They said they wanted to honor Anthony for everything he's overcome and all the people he's inspired.

"An amazing young man. Absolutely amazing. We're humbled that we're part of it."

Anthony even had words of encouragement to other kids who are still battling cancer.

"Just stay strong and keep calm."