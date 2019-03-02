Church closings and delays

Dozens of metro churches closed Sunday morning ahead of winter storm

Posted 9:36 pm, March 2, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple churches across the metro will be closed Sunday morning due to a winter storm expected to arrive overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the metro until noon Sunday.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected for more accumulation expected south of the metro.

Slippery road conditions and reduced visibility is expected.

Stay with FOX4 Weather for the latest.

(Scroll down to bottom of page to see how to register your school or business for closings.)

**If you don’t see the embedded list below, click here to see all closings**

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.