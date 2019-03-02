Dozens of metro churches closed Sunday morning ahead of winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple churches across the metro will be closed Sunday morning due to a winter storm expected to arrive overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the metro until noon Sunday.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected for more accumulation expected south of the metro.

Slippery road conditions and reduced visibility is expected.

