Man charged after firing shots at police outside Mission elementary school

MISSION, Kan. — A 26-year-old man has been charged for shooting at police outside a Mission elementary school.

Dylan Christopher Ruffin was charged Saturday with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm at a dwelling or structure.

Officers shot Ruffin Friday near 62nd Street and Roe Avenue, which is near Highlands Elementary School late Friday afternoon. The shooting happened outside a home across the street.

Ruffin was taken into custody and then taken to a local hospital. Johnson County Med Act where he was listed in stable condition.

The situation started earlier that afternoon, police said. Around 1:30 p.m., a teacher’s assistant was outside with a student when the employee heard what sounded like gunfire. They rushed inside, and the school went on lockdown.

Police said Ruffin fired at least five gunshots. One bullet hit a concrete wall in front of the elementary school; another one shattered a window on a minivan.

About an hour later, two 911 calls came from people living across the street. One of them was Ruffin’s mother, saying her son had a gun, police said.

When police arrived at the home, shots were exchanged between Ruffin and officers. The man was struck in his leg by gunfire. No officers were injured.

A cash bond of $500,000 has been set for Ruffin. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Dismissal was in progress at Highlands, but students were taken back inside due to the active police scene. Staff were calm and were able to get students inside to safety, said David A. Smith, spokesman for Shawnee Mission School District.

Students were later dismissed to their parents after the scene was secured. Fortunately, all of students, teachers and administrators — though frightened — were all safe.

There will be counseling and support for staff and students at school on Monday.