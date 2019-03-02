Man charged for shooting woman outside Olathe strip mall

OLATHE, Kan. — A 28-year-old man has been charged for shooting a woman outside an Olathe strip mall last Tuesday.

Landon James Smith was charged Thursday in Johnson County District Court with attempted first degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle, criminal discharge of a firearm at a dwelling structure and aggravated battery.

Police say a 48-year-old woman was shot multiple times on the night of Feb. 26 near Mur-Len Road and Cedar Street. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Several businesses in the strip mall area were open at the time of the shooting and went into lockdown.

Smith was taken into custody after a crash in the intersection, according to police.

A cash bond of $500,000 has been set for Smith.

He scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 7, at 9 a.m.