Multiple units damaged following Overland Park apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Multiple apartments were damaged Saturday following a fire in Overland Park.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at the Greenbriar Apartments and Townhomes at 85th and Antioch.

Officials on scene tell FOX4 that seven apartment units were affected by the fire.

The fire started in the attic and spread across the entire townhome unit. It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials said the entire building suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Red Cross is assisting at least two people at this time who asked for help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated amount of damage is not known at this time.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as new details become available.