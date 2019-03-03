school closings & delays

Fire crews on the scene of a house fire in Grandview

Posted 8:18 pm, March 3, 2019, by

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Firefighters are working a house fire at Prospect and Blue Ridge Blvd.  One firefighter suffered minor injuries and the homeowner was taken to the hospital for treatment.

They found lots of smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene, just after 6:30 PM Sunday night.  After checking for additional residents of the house they had the fire under control quickly.  The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and no damage estimate is available at this time.  We will provide updates as they are available.

