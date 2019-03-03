Police say one juvenile in custody following social media threat involving Cass County middle school

RAYMORE, Mo. — Raymore police say one juvenile has been taken into custody following an investigation into a social media threat involving Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School.

Peculiar Police reported the incident on Twitter just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon. They said the Raymore Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department along with the school district are investigating the incident.

Katie Cambell, principal of the middle school sent a letter out to parents and students saying they were made aware of the threat Sunday.

Cambell states in the letter that the threat was believed to be made by a student and is directed at the middle school. She said upon learning of this threat, law enforcement was notified immediately.

“Student and staff safety are our top priority, and the school has proactively made a plan to ensure student safety, including increased law enforcement presence, when returning to school tomorrow,” Cambell said in the letter.

Campbell thanked the school community for alerting them about the threat.

Raymore police said they can’t comment further on the incident but that they are continuing to investigate.

