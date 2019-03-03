With wind chills well below zero, dozens of metro school districts delay, cancel classes for Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero overnight and into the morning, many metro school districts are delaying or cancelling classes for Monday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon Monday. Wind chills are expected to fall between -10° to -25° below zero!

For a full list of closings see below:

Click here to see how to register your school or business for closings.