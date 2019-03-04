12 displaced after Grandview apartment fire

Posted 7:29 pm, March 4, 2019, by

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A dozen residents of a Grandview apartment complex are looking for a new place to live after a 2-alarm fire Monday night.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. at the Walnut Apartments near 3rd Street and Blue Ridge Blvd.

According to Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham, the fire started in a 3rd floor apartment unit and may have originated in the kitchen area.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was put under control around 6:30 p.m.

The Fire Marshal is investigating a cause.

Apartment fire at the Walnut Apartments in Grandview

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.