12 displaced after Grandview apartment fire

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A dozen residents of a Grandview apartment complex are looking for a new place to live after a 2-alarm fire Monday night.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. at the Walnut Apartments near 3rd Street and Blue Ridge Blvd.

According to Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham, the fire started in a 3rd floor apartment unit and may have originated in the kitchen area.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was put under control around 6:30 p.m.

The Fire Marshal is investigating a cause.