A taste of Mardi Gras menus across the metro

Chef Ryan Sneed / Blue Moose Bar & Grill

Jalapeno Corn Bread

Yield: 6+ single servings

Ingredients:

2 boxes of favorite store-bought corn bread mix (follow package directions)

¼ each fresh jalapeno (seeds removed, minced very small)

8 oz frozen corn kernels

4 oz pepper jack cheese, shredded

2 Tbl Sour Cream

Directions:

(Can be made a day ahead of time) Combine all of the ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Bake in a greased 9x13 baking dish at 325F for approximately 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let cool at room temperature on kitchen counter and hire someone to stand guard from potential corn bread thieves as the smell moves through the house

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 Tbl vegetable oil

1# Smoked Sausage, diced into ½” pieces

8 oz Chicken Tenders, diced into ¾” pieces

1 Medium-Size Yellow Onion, diced into ¾” pieces

½ Green Bell Pepper, diced into ¾” pieces

1 Stalk Celery, diced into ¾” pieces

½ Red Bell Pepper, diced into ¾” pieces

2 Cloves Fresh Garlic, minced

2 Cans (14oz) of Diced Tomatoes with Juice

1-1/2 Tbl Kosher Salt or 1 Tbl Iodized Table Salt

2 tsp Dark Chili Powder

1-1/2 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Ground Cumin

1 tsp Onion Powder

1 tsp Garlic Powder

½ tsp Ground Cayenne Pepper

½ tsp Ground Black Pepper

¼ tsp Dried Thyme

¼ tsp Dried Oregano

½ tsp favorite hot sauce

1 quart Chicken Stock

1-1/2 Cups Long Grain Rice

Directions:

Dice all of the vegetables before starting the cooking process.

In a large sauté pan or skillet, add the oil and the diced sausage. Cook the sausage until the fats begin to render out and mix with the oil in the pan. Add the diced chicken pieces and cook until ½ done.

Add the onion, bell peppers and celery and cook for 3-5 minutes until they start to soften.

While the vegetables are cooking, mix all of the spices together in a separate small mixing bowl. When the vegetables are softened, add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until the garlic becomes fragrant.

Add all of the spices to the vegetable and meat mixture and mix well to incorporate.

Add the chicken stock and hot sauce and bring mix to a boil.

Add the white rice, reduce the heat and allow to simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes or until the rice has softened and most of the liquids have been absorbed. Do not stir the mixture after adding the rice. Let rest 10 minutes before serving​

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Ingredients:

1 craw-fish

1/2 of a corn on the cob

4 ounces of red potato

2 ounces of andouille sausage

1 lemon cut in half

seasoning

clarified butter

