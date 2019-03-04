school closings & delays

Cause of gas pipeline explosion in Missouri investigated

Posted 8:02 am, March 4, 2019, by

MEXICO, Mo. — Officials are investigating the cause of a gas pipeline explosion during the weekend in central Missouri.

The pipeline owned by Dallas-based Panhandle Eastern Pipeline ruptured Sunday morning along Missouri 15 about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) north of Mexico in Audrain County.

Little Dixie Fire Protection District Fire Chief Steve Gentry said his crews weren’t able to battle the blaze when they first arrived because the flames were so intense.

No injuries were reported.

KRCG reports the highway was closed for several hours while debris blown into the air by the explosion was cleared.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.