KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed Monday afternoon due to police activity.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers are encouraged to use I-435 to connect with I-70 on opposite sides of the blocked area.

The closure is expected to late through 3 p.m.

Eastbound I-70 was reported to be back open at 2 p.m.

FOX4 will update with the highway is back open.

