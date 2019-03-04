FBI still seeking information in February Prairie Village bank robbery

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to catch the man who robbed a bank in Prairie Village last month.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Great Southern Bank on W. 95th Street.

According to the FBI, the suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. He was able to get away on foot, with an undisclosed amount of cash, running northbound 94th Street. No weapon was shown and nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-40s to early 50s, with a heavy build, standing 5’8″ tall. He had a scruffy golden brown beard and was wearing a maroon stocking cap and a hoodie with a black jacket and black leather gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.