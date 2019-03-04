× Former KC charter school teacher found not guilty, jury split on child sex abuse charges

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County jury has been unable to decide if a former charter school teacher accused of child sex abuse is guilty or not.

Randall Carter II was found not guilty of three charges Monday, but the jury was hung on the other six counts against him.

Carter used to teach at Lee A. Tolbert Academy, Pathway Academy and University Academy, schools where he prosecutors said he met his alleged victims.

Last year he was charged with several counts related to child sex abuse, including rape of a child less than 14 years old, aggravated indecent liberties and aggravated criminal sodomy.

With the jury hung on several charges, a spokesperson declined to say if the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office plans to re-try Carter.

A metro dad whose daughter is one of the alleged victims described Carter as a “sheep in wolf’s clothing” whom they trusted.

He said Carter would invite children to his Overland Park home for Saturday night sleepovers and then take the kids to church in the morning. While his daughter slept, the victim’s father said Carter would sneak into her room and allegedly sexually assault her.