Hollywood pays tribute to Luke Perry: ‘My heart is broken.’

With a career that took off in a famous zip code and was bookended all too soon in a town called Riverdale, Luke Perry had an acting career that spanned decades and touched multiple generations of television viewers.

His reach can be seen in the breadth of peers and colleagues who are remembering Perry upon news of his death at age 52.

Perry died Monday after suffering what his publicist said was “a massive stroke.”

From his “Beverly Hills 90210” co-stars to those who worked with him on CW’s “Riverdale,” Perry is being remembered as a guy as seemingly cool as the character who made him famous.

Gabrielle Carteris

“I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark — never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.” – statement to CNN

Ian Ziering

“Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

Molly Ringwald

“My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry”

Joss Whedon

“The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.”

Scott Foley

“Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing.”

Christine Elise McCarthy

“With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.

RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.”

Emma Caufield Ford

“Oh God. I’m heart sick. I love you Luke. You were an angel and a friend to me. Loss for words. #LukePerry”

Josh Gad

“Heartbreaking. Absolutely hearbreaking. RIP #LukePerry.”

Marlee Matlin

“So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends.”

Michael Chiklis

“Luke Perry gone too soon. Rest in peace man.”

David Boreanaz

“RIP Luke Perry.”

Jon Cryer

“Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob. Much respect.”

Alison Sweeney

“My heart goes out to his friends and family. Such a tragic loss.”

Felicia Day

“I’m so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person. Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him. <3 #RIP”

Carson Daly

“IN SHOCK. DEAR GOD… ”

Rosanna Arquette

“Dear Luke ..love love and my heart is so sad I’m sending love to your family and Alexis is waiting for you, you will laugh and dance God bless you”

William Shatner

“Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. ”

Charlie Sheen

“…i am truly honored to have known you all of these years.”

Stephen Baldwin

“Rare to have friends who innately have the heart of giving, Luke was one of those people. Prayers up to family & Luke will smile in heaven when he reads this bcuz he has done ultimate “cowboy up” to his final resting place in the glory of Heaven.”

Austin Nichols

“I can’t believe it. No words. Sending you and your family all the love I got! You were so kind and generous. You taught me a lot.”