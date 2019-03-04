× Joe’s Weather Blog: Why are we wrong sometimes? (MON-3/4)

So as you know I’m taking some vacation for the next 10 days or so…but I have an assignment for you…I want you to listen to this podcast before I come back to regular blogging. I think you’ll enjoy it.

Here’s the deal…about 4 of my colleagues in other parts of the Midwest were challenged to talk about something that faces us every day. I wanted to focus my attention on the difficulty of forecasting the weather sometimes when it comes to the accurate snow forecasts that we typically show you on TV. We try to be so precise…that sometimes it blows up in our faces!

My part of the podcast is at the start…and I talk about how that popular game Plinko sort of connects to the world of snow forecasting.

Other meteorologists in the podcast talk about some other challenges including the social media-ologists a well as how the watch/warning part of severe weather came to be and the challenge of tracking thunderstorms accurately.

Have at it and tell me what you think? Did my Plinko explaination work for you?

Here is the lead-in to the podcast…

We’ve all taken shots at a local TV meteorologist at one point or another, and we’ve certainly seen your comments on social media.

Just why is it so difficult to figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin. Why won’t Mother Nature just play along?

Take it from five experienced forecasters, including me, who know all to well: Predicting the weather isn’t as easy as it might seem. They dive into the complexities that make up Midwestern forecasting in a new podcast, “Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists.”

Check out the new podcast below.

I also have my own weather podcast, “Joe’s Weather World.” Listen to my latest episode here.

I’ll see you on the 14th!

Don’t forget to complete your “homework.”

Joe