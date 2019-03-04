× KCK police chief says he’s under investigation for allegedly ‘double dipping’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler says he’s being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

In a letter to his department, which FOX4 obtained Monday, Zeigler says he learned about a week ago that KBI is conducting a criminal investigation on some of his alleged actions.

The state agency is determining whether the police chief “double dipped” when he took time off to work on a local lake house and received credit from the Unified Government for the work, the letter says.

“I don’t want you all hearing this from someone else and I would like to prevent rumors,” the chief said in the letter.

A spokesperson with Wyandotte County said they are aware of the investigation but have no comment at this time.

FOX4 has also reached out to KBI, Zeigler’s office and KCK Mayor David Alvey’s office for comment and have not heard back at this time.