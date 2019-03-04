Last second half-court shot caught on video gives metro high school win to go to state tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- An amazing last second shot in a high school sub-state basketball game Saturday gave one metro school the win and it was all captured on video.

Heritage Christian Academy in Olathe was down by two against Pleasanton with just seconds left.

Aysa Benally, a junior, is seen throwing the ball from beyond half-court and sinks it in to give Heritage Christian Academy the 49-48 win to advance to the 2A state tournament.

They will face Wabaunsee at Fort Hays State University on Thursday at 3 p.m.