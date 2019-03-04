Local musician pays it forward to soldier to thank him for his service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family welcomed their soldier home at KCI after serving his country overseas.

Sgt. Sean Murphy just landed at KCI after being deployed overseas when the next morning he woke up to members of the Phil Vandel Band but they weren't playing music.

Phil Vandel nominated Murphy for FOX4's Pay It Forward award. The award comes with $400.

I'm just here trying play my part to give back as well, Vandel said. "My connection is that I've been involved for about 15 years giving back to wounded veterans, veterans returning back from Iraq and Afghanistan. "

Sean's mom, Laura Adams said the scene at the airport when Sean arrived home was very emotional.

"Having them home getting the family back together, it's the perfect situation."

Vandel tells FOX4 this is an opportunity to do what he does every day, which is to give back.

"It's important for me to give back to those who are willing to give everything for us."

Watch the awesome moment in the video player above as FOX4 and Vandel present Sean with the award thanking him for his service.

