Man killed in one-vehicle crash near 10th Street and K-5 in KCK, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died Monday night in a crash in KCK, police say.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the one-vehicle crash happened near 10th Street and K-5.

Police on scene told FOX4 the car was traveling north on 10th Street when it lost control. A female driver, male passenger and 8-month-old child were in the vehicle.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman and child were also taken to the hospital but as a precaution, police said.