On anniversary of Midtown killing, police say victim was caught in crossfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say they need help to bring charges in the case of a 24-year-old man, who was gunned down on a midtown street corner one year ago.

Detectives believe Ta'Ron Carson was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Carson had just left the Aura nightclub on Main Street. It was closing time.

And police say there were a lot of people on the streets, as the bars emptied early on a Sunday morning.

Three vehicles zoomed east on 39th Street.

Detectives believe there was an exchange of gunfire between the cars. More than ten shots were fired.

The rolling gun battle erupted right in front of Carson as he sat on a bench, near a bus stop.

Police say he was not the intended target, and any of more than a dozen people who were nearby at the time, could have been hit.

"Unfortunately, Ta'Ron was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," Det. Scott Emery of the KCPD homicide squad said. "He was not involved in the incident as it unfolded. The two groups that were involved in this incident knew each other to some varying degrees, but he was just in fact caught in the crossfire."

Detectives believe the dispute started in Westport, with shots ringing out near Main Street. Police believe the cars continued to chase each other east on 39th Street after the shooting.

Ta'Ron was well known in the LGBTQ community. Friends called him "Rio" and say he was a beautiful soul.

Police want the community to know that they care too, and won't stop investigating until the shooter is charged.

Anyone with information about the case should call the TIPS hotline, the number is 816-474-8477. Because this is an unsolved city homicide, a $10,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.