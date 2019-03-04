Overland Park police investigating injury crash involving high school student

OVERLAND PARK. Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a crash that left a high school student in critical condition.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of W. 131st Street and Switzer Road.

Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Switzer when it attempted to change a lane before traveling off the side of the road and striking a tree.

The teen driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver was just leaving school at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police have not released the name of the student or the name of the high school they attended.

Switzer is closed from 129th to 132nd while police investigate.