Tonganoxie nursing home evacuated for carbon monoxide

TONGANOXIE, Kan. -- Residents at a nursing home in Tonganoxie had to evacuate Monday morning because of carbon monoxide.

Officials in Leavenworth County said multiple agencies were successful in being able to evacuate 68 people from Legend Healthcare. Some were taken to Sacred Heart Church and others were taken to an area hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The heater in the nursing home has been turned off at this time until a mechanic can look at it. Once the heat is turned back on, officials said they will test the levels to make sure it is safe before people can return.

Officials are continuing to investigate what caused the incident.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.