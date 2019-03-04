Topeka police arrest ‘groundhog’ for weather tampering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Police in Topeka, Kansas, are doing their part to bring an end to winter weather.

Officers recently arrested a "groundhog" for tampering with the weather and recorded it all on their Facebook page.

"Citizens of Topeka, one officer is heard saying in the video. "The weather should be changing soon. I got the culprit right here in my patrol car. She's gonna be arrested for tampering with the weather. It might be a little cold this weekend. Maybe a little snowy. But I assure you it's going to warm up here soon. We're going to enjoy a great March with some spring weather. So charges have been filed against the groundhog and I'm hauling her off to jail. The end."

Students at Topeka Public Schools helped in creating the video, which has more than 67,000 views on Facebook.