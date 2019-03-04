Video captures avalanche covering highway with snow in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, Colo. - An avalanche rolling through Ten Mile Canyon in Colorado was captured on camera Sunday.

A plume of snow can be seen covering the highway between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

"It was not a controlled slide. It was a natural avalanche," a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

CDOT said not enough snow made it onto the roadway to impact any drivers.

Watch: Second avalanche that closed I-70 captured in rear-view mirror

Jacob Easton recorded the video about two miles before Copper Mountain.

"All of a sudden, me and my dad just saw a big white cloud to the left of us and we instantly noticed the avalanche," Easton told KDVR.

He pulled the car over and waited as the snow crashed down the mountain in front of him.

"It’s exciting, but pretty nerve wracking, because you don’t know when it’s going to stop," Easton said.

His windshield was covered with snow, but it wasn't enough trap his car. Several avalanche warnings have been issued in Colorado following heavy snow this weekend.

Crews have been doing avalanche control work near highways in the mountains on Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video