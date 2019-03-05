19-year-old shot and killed outside Raytown pool hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Someone shot and killed a 19-year-old Belton, Missouri man outside a pool hall in Raytown Monday night.

Neighbors are stunned by the bloodshed.

Many people think of downtown Raytown as being frozen in time.

Established businesses have a history of being quiet and peaceful. Shootings aren't supposed to happen.

But Raytown police said just before 11 p.m. Monday, Riley McCrackin, 19, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the alley behind the Raytown Recreation Pool Hall.

Police say there were a lot of people both inside the pool hall and out in the alley at the time of the shooting.

And police say witnesses spotted two people running away.

Charles Brown operates the Clean Edge Barber Shop next door.

He says his customers sometimes like to play pool while they wait for a hair cut, but it never erupts in violence.

He thinks fewer police officers in Raytown has made it harder to keep bad behavior in check.

"I think it’s more important that we hire more police," Brown said. "When I first moved here seven years ago the police were sitting out back and sitting out front of the shop after hours starting at about 8 or 9 o’clock. So I think that made it a lot safer around here."

Because of police staffing cuts, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the homicide investigation.

No arrests have been made, but investigators are pursuing leads.

Troopers say there is surveillance video of the crime scene area, but it's not being released right now.

Anyone with information about the killing should call Troop A of the Missouri Highway Patrol at 816-622-0800 or the TIPS hotline.