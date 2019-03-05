Amazon driver shot in dispute over parking spot at Missouri Target

Posted 4:57 pm, March 5, 2019

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — One man is in custody and another hospitalized after a dispute over a handicapped parking spot at a Missouri Target store turned violent.

The shooting happened around noon Tuesday in St. Charles. Police say a 65-year-old man shot a 21-year-old Amazon delivery driver who had parked in the handicapped spot, following an argument between the two men.

The driver, who worked for a third-party service provider, was shot once in the back. His condition wasn’t immediately available. Amazon described what happened as “terrible” and said in a written statement that it would “work with law enforcement and the delivery service partner as they investigate.”

Police say the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.

