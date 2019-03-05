Are you at an increased risk for stroke? Dr. Mike has the signs

Posted 10:09 am, March 5, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After the sudden death of actor Luke Perry this week, stroke awareness has come to the front of the news.  FOX medical reporter Dr. Mike Cirigliano spoke with Mark Alford and Abby Eden about the signs of a stroke and the best methods for prevention.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.