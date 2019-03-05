ATF offering $5,000 reward for information on Blue Springs gun store burglary

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading them to the man who burglarized a gun store in Blue Springs.

The break in happened in the early morning hours of March 2 at Patriot Pawn & Guns on 7 Highway. According to the ATF, a man stole several firearms from the store, which is a federally licensed firearms dealer.

The suspect was able to break in through a window in the front of the store, according to Blue Springs police.

The $5,000 reward is offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867.) You can also submit tips on their website.