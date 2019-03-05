ATF offering $5,000 reward for information on Blue Springs gun store burglary

Posted 4:11 pm, March 5, 2019, by

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is offering  a $5,000 reward for information leading them to the man who burglarized a gun store in Blue Springs.

The break in happened in the early morning hours of March 2 at Patriot Pawn & Guns on 7 Highway. According to the ATF, a man stole several firearms from the store, which is a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Suspect in gun store burglary

The suspect was able to break in through a window in the front of the store, according to Blue Springs police.

The  $5,000 reward is offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867.) You can also submit tips on their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.